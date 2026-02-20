Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 qualifying results: Sam Mayer wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Sam Mayer won the pole for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at EchoPark Speedway, setting the tone for Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In the second weekend of the young season, plenty drivers are looking to build early momentum with a second shot at a drafting track.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 5 pm ET on CW, with 163 laps around the NASCAR’s smallest drafting track. Prior to the race, the Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET on FS1. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3 pm ET on Fox.

The NASCAR season is just underway, as Week 2 kicks off just outside Atlanta. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Austin Hill currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings through one week, taking the checkered flag at Daytona as he continues to dominate drafting tracks. Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil fall in behind him with a nice weekend with plenty points to kickstart the season. Meanwhile, other drivers will look to shake off a slow start and rise up the board quickly.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.