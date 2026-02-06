Big E provides update on wrestling future, WWE retirement

Former WWE Champion Big E has come to peace with where his wrestling career stands. For now, that means staying retired.

Speaking with Compas On The Beat from Super Bowl Radio Row, Big E offered his clearest public stance yet on his in-ring future. He acknowledged that while professional wrestling often embraces uncertainty, his mindset has shifted.

“In wrestling, they always say ‘never say never,’” Big E stated. “But right now I’m retired, and that for me is it. I’m focused on other things right now.”

Alas, the comments mark a significant moment for the longtime fan favorite. He’s spent nearly four years away from the ring following a devastating injury suffered in March 2022. During a match on SmackDown, Big E took a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the floor at ringside. In the process, he fractured his C1 vertebra.

The injury immediately halted his career and raised serious concerns about his long-term health. Since then, Big E has remained part of WWE in a non-wrestling capacity, while his New Day partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods continued competing.

Rather than stepping away entirely, Big E has transitioned into an on-screen analyst and ambassadorial role. It’s a move he admits he never envisioned for himself, but he’s embraced it.

“It’s been good. Something I really enjoy,” Big E added. “I didn’t think I was necessarily going to do this when my career was over, but it’s been a blast. I get to be a part of what we’re doing in WWE and do it in a different way.”

Moreover, Big E added that the experience has helped him grow beyond wrestling. That was particularly the case in broadcasting and media.

“I’ve really enjoyed helping people be more informed about what they’re about to see or what they just saw,” he explained. “It’s helped prepare me for other roles in broadcasting as well.”

Now nearly four years removed from the injury and more than a decade into his professional wrestling journey, Big E appears to have accepted that his in-ring chapter has closed. His career spanned nearly 13 years and included multiple championship reigns, highlighted by his WWE Championship win, a moment that cemented his legacy as one of the most beloved performers of his generation.

While “never say never” may always linger in wrestling, Big E’s words suggest clarity and contentment. He’s prioritizing his health and diving into a new purpose over the risks of a comeback, no matter how much fans yearn for it.