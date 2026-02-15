The big one at Daytona struck just before the end of the second stage, taking out more than a dozen drivers. The wreck started toward the very front of the pack, as a bump from Ryan Blaney sent Denny Hamlin toward the race leader, Justin Allgaier.

As Hamlin reached the outside wall, he came ever so slightly inside, clipping Allgaier’s back right bumper. Allgaier spun and that was it.

Just about half the field was collected in the incident. According to the FOX Sports broadcast, 20 cars were involved. Several cars flew onto the infield track, while a handful of others pinballed around on the track.

Perhaps more important than who was collected was who made it out clean. Bubba Wallace escaped most of the contact and will be sitting pretty at Daytona as things return to action on the track. Blaney also appeared to scoot clean.

Indeed, Wallace would go on to win the stage under caution. It was his first stage win of the season. Blaney finished the stage right behind him in second.

Weather threatening end of Daytona 500

Weather was always going to affect Sunday’s 68th running of the Daytona 500. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the evening, making it a challenge for NASCAR to get all 500 miles in.

The latest radar shot shows a cell so far staying west of Daytona Beach, though rapidly approaching. Those in attendance at the race have reported dark clouds rolling in from behind the grandstands. Furthermore, winds of 70 mph have been reported in Gainesville, two hours northwest of Daytona Beach.

NASCAR is very much racing against Mother Nature, a familiar occurrence at Daytona. The 2024 Daytona 500 was pushed to Monday due to weather and last year’s Great American Race had a delay lasting over three hours.

At the time of this writing, 71 laps remain in the Daytona 500. Because the race is past the halfway point, it will count as an official race.