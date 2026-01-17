After 19 historic seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin resigned from the organization following Pittsburgh’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round. The Steelers will now be seeking just their fourth coach since the 1969 season.

Either Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, or Mike Tomlin have been at the head of one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises for the past 56 seasons. Cowher, who coached the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992-2006, revealed on Saturday that he believed a year off for Tomlin ‘would be great’ before returning to the coaching world.

“We can,” Cowher said on ‘The NFL Today‘ when asked if another coach could last 19 years with an organization in this day and age. “It depends on the organization, as we saw with John Harbaugh. They decided they wanted to move on and John Harbaugh has now officially become the head coach of the New York Giants. Or, it’s a decision of the coach, as it was with Mike Tomlin. Mike had a conversation with Art Rooney at the end of the season, indicating that he wanted to spend more time with his family. I get that. I stepped away for family. Mike Tomlin has been phenomenal in Pittsburgh for 19 years. His record speaks for itself. But sometimes the noise from the outside — what we handle from the inside as coaches — it can get to your family as well.

“I think for him to take a year off would be great; whether it’s in TV or anything else. But if there’s one thing about being a head coach in the National Football League… it’s addictive. If he wants to come back because he misses the arena, which is what a lot of people come back and do, he may come back a year from now.”

“We’ve seen coaches take a one year sabbatical. Sean Payton, who is playing today, took a one year sabbatical. Mike Vrabel took a one year sabbatical. They both find themselves in the playoff today. I never went back. I didn’t need to go back into the arena, but I understand where that draw is because it is an addicitive job that you have.”

Mike Tomlin resigned after 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The last six seasons for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers had been extremely disappointing. The Steelers finished with an above .500 record in all six seasons, but went 0-5 in AFC Wild Card Games. The embarrassing 30-6 loss to Houston on Jan. 12 was the final straw, leaving a rare vacancy at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach position.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin said in a statement. This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“Thank you Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Tomlin’s future is currently unknown, while Pittsburgh is in full-fledge search mode for its next head coach.