The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, an avid NBA writer, fan and expert, called out Hall of Famer Reggie Miller during Sunday’s telecast of the NBA All-Star Game. In a new format with Team USA and the World Team, there was hope there’d be more effort in separate games, leading to a bracket format.

Doing so ensured 12 minute games, still high scoring, but a chance to see something new. There’s been plenty of critique from Simmons and others regarding the lack of effort in all events during NBA All-Star weekend.

But because Miller said the effort was there, and emphasized it on NBC’s broadcast, Simmons had enough. He took to social media to vent.

“Can NBC please tell Reggie to stop telling us how hard everyone is playing,” Simmons wrote on Twitter/X. “Or just cut off his mic? I’d settle for either option.”

While the NBA All-Star weekend is trying something new with USA vs. the World in the actual game to conclude the weekend, there are other news and tidbits around the league. Despite some positives in some of the contests, a lot of the talk has been about the NBA’s tanking issues and commissioner Adam Silver had to explain a recent situation with the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers receiving fines for sitting players.

In a weekend where the NBA All-Star showcase can portray the best of the game, there are still lingering issues. Silver said it’s not where the league wants to be right now.

“Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view,” Silver said. “That’s what led to those fines. Not just those fines, but to my statement that we’re going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior. We very intentionally want teams to be on notice.

“We spend a lot of time at the league office going back and forth with teams on injury reports and coaches decisions. It’s not a position necessarily we want to be in, but it’s not what the fans want at the end of the day.”