Bills CB Darius Slay arrives at Eagles-49ers game during Buffalo's playoff contest vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card Round. Many miles north, veteran cornerback Darius Slay is in Philadelphia for the Eagles’ NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

That’s significant because Slay is still *technically* a member of the Bills’ organization. No, Slay is not on the 53-man roster. Slay, 35, began the season as a starting cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Struggling in coverage and showing his age, the Steelers released him Dec. 2. The Bills claimed him off waivers one day later.

Slay opted not to report to Buffalo, notifying the team he was contemplating retirement. The Bills still own his rights. Slay, addressing the situation on the “Speakeasy” podcast, explained why playing for Buffalo wasn’t in the cards.

Darius Slay is supporting his former team during Wild Card weekend

“I just got out of Pittsburgh. I don’t feel like packing up and moving again,” Slay said. “I’m like ‘bro, I’m 13 years in. I done did it.’ Now if they’d have called me at 28, 29, I’d [be] like ‘OK.’ That’s a top organization. They’ve got a lot great things going. They going to the playoffs, they got a franchise quarterback. It wasn’t a bad fit. They just caught me at a bad time.

“… I talked to them, it was like a little mutual talk, but I said ‘hey, I’m 34 man. I know y’all be watching tape but I’m trying to relax with my family and kids.’ I ain’t feel like packing up and moving. Then, on top of that, no offense to Buffalo [but] it’s cold as hell. I’m from the south, baby. We don’t know what snow looks like. If they would’ve caught me at 28, 29 years old, I would’ve had no problem. I would’ve been ready.”

Slay, a 13-year NFL veteran, is a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions before joining the Eagles in 2020. Slay was a full-time starter on Philadelphia’s 2024 Super Bowl-winning team.

Clearly, Slay is riding with his former team to get back to the Super Bowl. What happens if his current team joins them there?