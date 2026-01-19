Bills DL Jordan Phillips shreds 'sickening' decision to fire Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday, a move made less than 48 hours removed from the team’s AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos. McDermott’s dismissal hasn’t set well with veteran players on the roster, one being defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.
Phillips has played six seasons across three separate stints in Buffalo — all under McDermott. He doesn’t understand the franchise’s thinking in showing McDermott the door.
“This sh*t is so stupid honestly sickening,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “The best coach I’ve ever been around.”
Phillips wasn’t alone in speaking out. Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, defensive end Shaq Lawson and cornerback Taron Johnson all expressed their disapproval of the move.
“Don’t make sense but ya got what ya wanted,” Jones wrote.
Lawson added, “Damn sh*t don’t make sense. He changed the whole culture.”
Bills fire Sean McDermott in stunning move
McDermott did, in fact, change the entire franchise after his hiring in 2017. Prior to his arrival, Buffalo hadn’t made the postseason since 1999. They made the playoffs in every season but one under McDermott, advancing to the AFC Championship Game in 2020 and again in 2024. McDermott went 98-50 with the Bills, 8-8 in the playoffs.
But after failing to get by the Broncos Saturday night, the franchise felt it was time for a change. McDermott was the one to go, with general manager Brandon Beane retained.
“Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” owner Terry Pegula said. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia. Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team. I respect all the work, loyalty and attention to detail he showed for this team and the community. I wish Sean, Jamie and his family all the best.”
“Moving forward, Brandon Beane will now serve as the President of Football Operations / General Manager of the Buffalo Bills. Brandon will oversee all facets of our football operation, including the oversight of our coaching staff. I have full faith in and have witnessed Brandon’s outstanding leadership style and have confidence in his abilities to lead our organization.”