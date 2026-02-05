Bills LB Joe Andreessen reacts to team hiring Joe Brady as HC, talks partnership with Perdue

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen is happy that Joe Brady has been promoted to head coach for the 2026 season and beyond. On3 recently spoke to Andreesseen, who shared his thoughts on Brady replacing Sean McDermott as the Bills’ head coach.

“It’s definitely cool to see someone that I have a relationship with already getting promoted,” Joe Andreessen told On3. “And Joe Brady is a great guy, so I’m excited to see what he can do as the head coach. I know there’s going to be a lot of expectations on him as the head coach, and I think he’s cut for it. He’s a guy that’s going to put us in the right position and just excited for this new year, and hopefully we can play together this next year.”

Brady has been part of the Bills’ coaching staff since 2022. He was the team’s quarterbacks coach at the time and then worked his way up to offensive coordinator by the 2024 season. Brady helped the Bills score at least 480 points in each of the last two seasons, and he guided quarterback Josh Allen to his first MVP award in 2024.

The biggest challenge Brady will face is having the same success as McDermott. In his nine seasons in Buffalo, McDermott led the Bills to eight playoff appearances, five consecutive AFC East championships, and two AFC Championship appearances. Unfortunately, the Bills never got to a Super Bowl under McDermott, but Andreessen will never forget what he did for him.

Joe Andreessen talks about wing culture in Buffalo

“It’s everything you could ask for. Being a rookie in the NFL and then (in) my second year, Coach McDermott was huge to my development, to my success in the NFL, just even making the team period. I know he was a guy that, a coach guy, a man, whatever you want to say, that really believed in his players. And I could feel that as being one of his players, that he believed in me, he trusted me, and he was a great coach, made me a better ballplayer, but he was also a great man and made me a better man throughout the process.”

Andreeseen was hoping to play in this year’s Super Bowl, but he’s still involved in the action with his partnership with Perdue. For the Super Bowl, the brand has introduced a new campaign called “The Next Best Wing” to promote its Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings. Perdue took the wings to the wing city capital of the world, Buffalo, New York, and recruited Andreesseen, a Buffalo native, to share his true thoughts on the wings.

“So I’m born and bred in Buffalo and kind of grew up eating chicken wings, and it’s a big part of the culture down here,” Andreessen said. “And I don’t think going to school away from Buffalo, and everything, you can’t really replicate the wings in Buffalo, but the Purdue Air Fry chicken wings are the next best thing, and they’re crispy to good, and convenient too.”