Report: Billy Donovan agrees to become San Antonio Spurs lead assistant coach

After stepping down as Chicago Bulls head coach, Billy Donovan has his next move. His agreed to become the lead assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs under head coach Mitch Johnson, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Pete Thamel reported.

Donovan stepped down as Bulls coach after his sixth season at the helm. Chicago made the playoffs once under his tenure and had a 226-256 overall record during that time. This past year, the Bulls went 31-51 to miss the NBA Play-In Tournament and secured the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft.

While the franchise reportedly wanted to keep him despite overhauling the front office, Donovan chose to step down. The Bulls later hired Tiago Splitter as their next head coach and the Hall of Fame coach took his time to figure out his next move.

During the 2025-26 season, though, Donovan’s name came up in connection with the North Carolina head coach vacancy. The Tar Heels moved on from Hubert Davis after an early exit in the NCAA Tournament and speculation grew about whether the legendary Florida coach could return to the college game.

However, UNC moved to hire Michael Malone to the role. Donovan’s name then popped up as a potential one to monitor at Michigan after Dusty May left to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. The Wolverines named Mike Boynton the interim head coach, and Donovan will get ready to become the lead assistant in San Antonio.

Donovan won two national titles at Florida as a head coach and got his first NBA head coach job with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. He had a 400-243 overall record during his five seasons and took the franchise to the postseason every year.

After the 2019-20 season, Donovan stepped down and landed in Chicago, where the Bulls made the playoffs in 2022. That was their lone postseason berth under his watch. After his departure, Donovan’s name was in the mix for the Orlando Magic job before Sean Sweeney took the role.

Sweeney was an assistant with the Spurs, and Billy Donovan will now join the bench after the franchise’s run to the NBA Finals this past season. That means he’ll get the chance to work closely with Victor Wembanyama, who has become the focal point of the San Antonio attack and lived up to the billing as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.