Billy Richmond reverses course on reported 2026 NBA Draft decision, sets return to Arkansas

After reportedly planning to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft, Billy Richmond reversed course. He is set to return to Arkansas in 2026, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported.

Wednesday night, Rothstein reported Richmond initially planned to stay in the NBA Draft with Wednesday’s deadline looming. But just over 20 minutes later, Richmond’s agent Bill Duffy of WME told Rothstein the Arkansas star changed course and is now preparing to run it back with the Razorbacks in 2026-27.

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Richmond’s decision was one of the most notable with the deadline approaching to maintain eligibility. On3’s James Fletcher III projected him to go as the No. 36 overall pick in his Mock Draft 1.0, meaning he was generating buzz as a potential early-second round pick. Instead, he’ll now return to Fayetteville for his junior year.

Richmond appeared in all 37 games as a sophomore in 2025-26, including 19 starts. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists during that time while also playing in 27.6 minutes per game. It was a big leap forward from his freshman year when he had 5.7 points on average in 36 games off the bench.

One of Richmond’s biggest games at Arkansas came in February against Auburn. He had 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting as the Razorbacks took down the Tigers 88-75 at Bud Walton Arena.

In late April, Richmond announced his plans to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. He then went through the process and, now, is ready to come back after making his final decision.

“Grateful is an understatement for how far this journey has taken me and the who’ve poured into me along the way,” Richmond wrote in his announcement. “First and foremost, I give all Glory to God – none of this is possible without His guidance, grace, and purpose in my life. Through every challenge and moment of success my faith has kept me grounded.

“… With that being said, I’m declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I’m excited to embrace this process, continue learning, and compete at the highest level.

Billy Richmond played high school basketball at Memphis (TN) Memphis East, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 27 overall player and No. 2-ranked player in the state of Tennessee from the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.