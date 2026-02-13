BJ McLeod reacts to qualifying for Daytona 500 due to Anthony Alfredo disqualification

A dramatic inspection ruling has reshaped the Daytona 500 field in shocking fashion. Now, veteran wheelman BJ McLeod has an unexpected opportunity to compete in NASCAR’s biggest race.

Following the Daytona 500 qualifying duels on Thursday evening, Anthony Alfredo and the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet were disqualified after post-race inspection. The penalty elevated McLeod into the final open transfer position, officially locking him into Sunday’s starting field after his car cleared inspection. Had McLeod failed, the spot would have gone to JJ Yeley.

According to NASCAR Cup Series Director Brad Moran, officials discovered a loose transaxle cooling hose and an improperly attached driver cooling hose on Alfredo’s car. Those violations that cannot be appealed either, because they occurred during qualifying procedures.

“We have many rules that no parts can fall off the car,” Moran explained. “These parts have to be fastened properly.”

Alfredo originally finished 18th in Duel 2, narrowly beating McLeod (19th) and Yeley (22nd) for the final transfer spot. But the inspection decision overturned the result, giving McLeod the entry.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, McLeod admitted the circumstances weren’t how he envisioned earning a place in the race. Yet, he wasn’t about to apologize for the opportunity.

“Obviously, it feels awesome,” McLeod said. “I want to race my way in three-wide coming to the checkered flag or something. But I’ll take it however we can get it.”

Moreover, McLeod reflected on a near-miss in 2024, when he chose to race aggressively rather than protect his position, ultimately wrecking late instead of securing a transfer spot. The decision, he said, was rooted in respect for fans expecting drivers to compete, not ride around conservatively.

“The fans aren’t here to watch people ride around,” McLeod added. “I’ve had to ride around for most of my career. I don’t have to now.”

Despite an earlier pit-road mistake in the duel, McLeod praised his team’s preparation and resilience in being ready when the opportunity emerged.

“We had to prepare to be here, and that’s what our guys have done,” he explained. “We’re going to get to be part of the best stock car race in the world on Sunday.”

For a driver accustomed to fighting for every start, the path may have been unconventional, but the destination is the same. He has a spot in the Great American Race, and McLeod won’t leave anything to chance this weekend.

— On3’s John Jamison contributed to this article.