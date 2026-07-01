Blaise Taylor, son of Texas A&M assistant Trooper Taylor, found guilty of murdering pregnant girlfriend

Blaise Taylor, a former Arkansas State defensive back and ex-Tennessee Titans scout, has been found guilty of murder in the 2023 deaths of his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child, according to Nashville’s FOX-17. Taylor is the son of Texas A&M associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor.

The Nashville jury returned a verdict after less three hours of deliberations Wednesday, finding the 30-year-old Blaise Taylor guilty on all counts to conclude the eight-day trial. Blaise Taylor was convicted on one count of second-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend, Jade Benning, one count of premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Benning’s unborn child, and two counts of felony murder for both, according to FOX-17. Prosecutors are pursuing life in prison without the possibility for parole.

You can watch the scene when Blaise Taylor was convicted below, courtesy of Court TV:

BREAKING: After a little less than three hours of deliberations, a jury found Blaise Taylor, a former pro football scout, guilty on all counts. Taylor was convicted in the deaths of his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and their unborn child. Taylor faces a possible life sentence. pic.twitter.com/EJ9SM1XBdI — Court TV (@CourtTV) July 1, 2026

Prosecutors accused Blaise Taylor of poisoning Benning by allegedly spiking her pink lemonade with a deadly cocktail of cocaine and alcohol during a Feb. 2023 dinner at their Nashville-area home in an alleged attempt to induce an abortion.

Davidson County (Tenn.) medical examiner Dr. Erin Carney took the stand Friday and testified Benning had high levels of cocaine in her system upon her death despite no history of illicit drug use. Benning reportedly became severely ill after having dinner with Taylor on Feb. 25, 2023, a friend of Benning’s testified to last week, per FOX 17. Blaise Taylor called 911 and initially told first responders his girlfriend appeared to be having an allergic reaction.

Benning was pronounced dead on March 6, 2023 — her 25th birthday — at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center while the unborn child, a girl the family planned to name Ivy, died a week earlier on Feb. 27, according to police. Sources confirmed to FOX 17 that the baby was Taylor’s.

Taylor was originally arrested in March 2024 in Utah and extradited to Tennessee to face two counts of first-degree murder, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced at the time.

Prior to his 2024 arrest, Blaise Taylor was expected to join his father, Trooper Taylor, as an analyst on the Texas A&M coaching staff, according to Football Scoop, but that move was never officially announced. The 56-year-old Trooper Taylor had followed then-recently-hired Aggies head coach Mike Elko to College Station after five years as a valued assistant at Duke, the last two years under Elko.

In the past, Trooper Taylor has been a respected assistant with a myriad of programs, such as the Auburn, Baylor, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Tulane. Blaise Taylor signed with Arkansas State as a three-star recruit in the 2014 cycle out of Auburn (Ala.) High.