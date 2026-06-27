Blaise Taylor, son of Trooper Taylor, stands trial for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend

Blaise Taylor, a former Arkansas State defensive back and ex-Tennessee Titans scout, is currently standing trial in Nashville, Tenn., for the alleged murder of his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend in 2024. Taylor is the son of Texas A&M associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor.

Friday was the fourth day of the trial, where the 30-year-old Blaise Taylor stands accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend Jade Benning by allegedly spiking her pink lemonade with a deadly cocktail of cocaine and alcohol, according to FOX 17 in Nashville. Prosecutors allege Blaise Taylor poisoned Benning “because he did not want her to have the child, believed to be his,” per FOX 17.

Benning was pronounced dead on March 6, 2024 — her 25th birthday — at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center while the unborn child, a girl the family planned to name Ivy, died a week earlier on Feb. 27, according to police. Sources confirmed to FOX 17 that the baby was Taylor’s.

Davidson County (Tenn.) medical examiner Dr. Erin Carney took the stand Friday and testified Benning had high levels of cocaine in her system upon her death despite no history of illicit drug use. Benning reportedly became severely ill after having dinner with Taylor on Feb. 25, 2024, a friend of Benning’s testified to Wednesday, per FOX 17. Blaise Taylor called 911 and initially told first responders his girlfriend appeared to be having an allergic reaction.

Taylor was originally arrested in March 2024 in Utah and extradited to Tennessee to face two counts of first-degree murder, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced at the time.

“Deputy United States Marshals, at the request of the MNPD, this evening arrested Blaise A. Taylor, 27, in Utah on a Nashville grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree murder for the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her five-month-old fetus which Taylor is alleged to have fathered,” the media release read.

Taylor was given a $2.5 million bond and later bonded out in April 2024 though he’s required to wear a GPS monitor, per FOX 17. Prosecutors are pursuing life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Prior to his 2024 arrest, Blaise Taylor was expected to join his father, Trooper Taylor, as an analyst on the Texas A&M coaching staff, according to Football Scoop, but that move was never officially announced. The 56-year-old Trooper Taylor had followed then-recently-hired Aggies head coach Mike Elko to College Station after five years as a valued assistant at Duke, the last two years under Elko.

In the past, Trooper Taylor has been a respected assistant with a myriad of programs, such as the Auburn, Baylor, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Tulane. Blaise Taylor signed with Arkansas State as a three-star recruit in the 2014 cycle out of Auburn (Ala.) High.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.