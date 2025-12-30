Blake Corum injury update: ESPN broadcast gives latest on Rams RB

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Week 17 Monday Night Football road game against the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters provided an update while speaking on the broadcast.

“He went back to the Rams locker room with an ankle injury,” Salters said. “He’s questionable.”

Corum, the second-year tailback out of Michigan, injured his right ankle after a Falcons defender fell on it. He appeared to be in significant pain on the sideline. Corum went into the locker room just before the end of the first half. Corum led the Rams with six carries for 18 yards before leaving the game.

Blake Corum has made a leap in second year with Rams

The 25-year-old has played in all 16 games this season. He has become a bigger part of the offense, working in alongside Kyren Williams. Corum entered Monday’s game with 669 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry.

Corum has become an underrated piece of the Rams’ prolific offense. Head coach Sean McVay has given him more opportunity and he’s produced. At this stage in the season, with the playoffs approaching, Los Angeles can’t afford to be without one of their top running backs for an extended period of time.

As for this game, the Rams have some work to do. Traveling across the country after an 11-day layoff, Los Angeles came out flat. The Falcons have a 21-0 lead as the third quarter gets underway.