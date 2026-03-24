Bo Nickal calls out NCAA champion Max McEnelly for Real American Freestyle

Bo Nickal knows a thing or two about high-quality wrestlers, so he called out NCAA champion Max McEnelly. Nickal, in addition to being under contract with the UFC, competes at Real American Freestyle.

His next match is still TBD under the RAF banner, but he wants the Minnesota Golden Gopher next. McEnelly, who just won the 184-pound crown Saturday in Cleveland, also retorted on social media.

“Just trying to stay relevant, huh?” McEnelly wrote to Nickal. Nickal simply laughed it off.

😂😭 I like this kid. https://t.co/gvtfVCrtsl — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 24, 2026

RAF CEO Chad Bronstein seemed to like the idea. While there is no official confirmation that this match will happen, it seems like there is buzz!

Nickal won the inaugural light heavyweight championship during RAF’s debut event. However, he was later stripped of the title earlier this year when the weight class changed its maximum from 205 to 215 pounds. But let’s not forget, Nickal is one of the best wrestlers of his generation. He was a three-time NCAA champion and four-time finalist for Penn State.

At 190 pounds, cruiserweight, former Cornell standout Kyle Dake is the current champion. Getting Nickal and McEnelly into this weight class would certainly add some intrigue.

McEnelly promised he’d stick to his game plan to beat Rocco Welsh and the Minnesota Golden Gopher followed through. He beat the top seed from Penn State 4-3 on Saturday night in Cleveland.

McEnelly couldn’t land a takedown on Welsh in the Big Ten finals two weeks ago, but did so in the first period inside the Rocket Arena. Welsh’s late rally and fast-paced attacks couldn’t land in the third period and McEnelly found himself on top of the podium.

He missed out on knocking off all-time greats in Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen in 2025 en route to NCAA glory, finishing in third in Philadelphia. McEnelly didn’t miss his shot this time around.

“Going through my head, I mean, there’s so many different emotions that fill you at one time. It’s really hard to explain,” McEnelly said. “I said it last night, but you spend years of your life dedicating yourself to this sport to get to this stage, to wrestle on the biggest stage. So it feels good for it to finally pay off.”