Bo Nickal relied on Penn State wrestling experience for iconic UFC Freedom 250 moment

Bo Nickal took his “blessed” opportunity and ran with it at the White House during UFC Freedom 250 Sunday night. The former Penn State wrestling standout is now 9-1 in his MMA career following a TKO win over Kyle Daukaus in the first round.

A salute to the crowd, a handshake with President Donald Trump and an easy walk out of the cage proved to be a career highlight for Nickal. But as he said afterwards, he was used to high leverage situations and pressure packed environments dating back to his days in a Nittany Lions singlet.

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Nickal drew boos after his last win in December, due to his brashness of calling his shot that he’d be a UFC champion before too long. But instead of flipping the bird to the crowd, he soaked in the moment and was thankful on the White House lawn.

“It was amazing, you know, to be able to have the opportunity to come here, compete in this event, is insane,” Nickal said post-fight. “Still doesn’t really feel real. I feel like I prep for seven months every day, grind it out for four minutes, and it just goes by so quick. I’m sure every fighter can attest to that, and it’s crazy how fast it goes by.

Bo Nickal was ready for moment at White House

“But I think because of all my experience in wrestling, being at a high level and intense events, I was able to be very present through the whole week and enjoy it and really have fun, smile through it, even though, you know, there’s a lot of pressure and stress involved. So, (I’m) grateful for that, and grateful for Dana, the UFC, everybody that put an unbelievable amount of work in to make this happen for us, and just an honor. So, overall, just very grateful.”

In his four seasons at Penn State, Nickal compiled a 120-3 record, won three NCAA titles (two at 184 pounds and one at 197 pounds), was a four-time All-American (national finalist in 2016 at 174 pounds) and finished his career on a 67-match winning streak, so losses rarely happened.

“I got more support through messages, through in-person support after my loss than after any of my wins,” Nickal said on Hang Out with Sean Hannity. “At least double the amount of messages … It made me so appreciative, and I was just like, ‘Wow, like I’m shocked,’ because I’ve heard horror stories of fighters, you know, they lose the fight, and then everyone’s gone. And for me, it was the opposite.

“I had people texting me that I hadn’t talked to in 10 years. They were like, hey, like, you know, just wanted to send some support your way, like, we still believe in you, these types of things. Like, it was crazy. I couldn’t believe it, but it was a blessing … You always have to use your struggles and your failures as motivation. I’ve always done that.”