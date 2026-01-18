Bo Nix injury update: Alabama team surgeon to operate on Broncos QB after bone fracture in ankle

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is done for the remainder of the NFL playoffs. A broken bone in his ankle will prevent Nix from playing in the AFC Championship and beyond. The news of this injury broke via head coach Sean Peyton just moments after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Surgery is required for Nix, who will head back to his home state to get the procedure done. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Dr. Norman Waldrop will be the one operating on Nix. On a national scale, he might be a familiar name for helping Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earlier in the season. More locally, Waldrop does a lot of work with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Dr. Norman Waldrop, an orthopedic surgeon in Birmingham, will perform the procedure on Bo Nix’s ankle on Tuesday,” Rapoport said via X. “Waldrop also operated on Joe Burrow’s turf toe earlier in the season.”

Waldrop is based in Birmingham, AL, working with multiple college programs. Alabama is one of them, alongside Jacksonville State, Troy, Samford, and West Alabama. The New Orleans Saints count on him at the NFL level as well. Foot and ankles are Waldrop’s specialties, lining up quite well with the injury Nix just suffered.

As Rapoport mentioned, surgery is scheduled for some point on Tuesday. Nix will not get to play in the AFC Championship or the Super Bowl if the Broncos get there. The journey toward a return for the 2026 season will immediately begin.