Emotions in Denver have quickly changed after beating the Buffalo Bills on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship game. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will not play due to a broken bone in his ankle. News seemingly out of nowhere because there was no specific moment where Nix looked to be hurt. But Nix is done for the season, however far the Broncos go.

Sean Payton revealed which play Nix actually suffered the injury. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later tweeted it out. Nix took a designed quarterback run to his left in the final drive of overtime, getting stopped behind the line of scrimmage. Nothing appeared to be wrong as Nix immediately got up and walked back to the huddle.

One play later was the throw to Marvin Mims, which drew a pass interference. Nix then took a knee to line the ball up for the game-winning kick. So, he was out there for an additional two plays with a broken bone in his ankle. You check out the full moment here.