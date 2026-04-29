Bo Nix injury update: Report reveals latest on Broncos QB after ankle surgery

The Denver Broncos closed out their run in the playoffs without quarterback Bo Nix. An ankle injury ended his season, requiring surgery. His health is going to be a major storyline in the Mile High City heading into the 2026 campaign. And thankfully, a positive update came on Tuesday night.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Nix is making “strong progress” in his recovery. Nix should be good to go for training camp when the Broncos get back on the practice field.

“During his scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, #Broncos QB Bo Nix had a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport said via X. “While the team is expected to be conservative with his participation during the offseason program, Nix continues to make strong progress in his recovery and remains firmly on track to be ready for the start of training camp.”

Nix got to play the complete AFC Divisional round matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills. However, shortly after the game ended, head coach Sean Payton revealed the injury. Denver had no other option but to rule Nix out for the year. If the Broncos were going to win the Super Bowl, somebody else would need to step up.

Ultimately, they turned to Jarett Stidham for the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. The offense quickly turned into a premium. Weather certainly played a role as snow fell in Denver. New England won the game, ending what had been a special season for the Broncos.

Making sure Nix is healthy throughout an entire regular season and playoff run will be important for them moving forward. Thankfully, Rapoport was able to provide good news on where the recovery stands.

“What was found (during surgery) was a condition that was predisposed… they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said of the surgery in January. “It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you’re trying to evaluate it, the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later. Now, you go about the rehab, proper orthotics, all those things.”

Nix played in 17 games last season, throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Nobody in football had more attempts than Nix during 2026, leading the NFL with 612. Of those, 388 were completed for a 63.4 completion percentage.