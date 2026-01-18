Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle in Denver’s AFC Divisional Game against the Buffalo Bills and will miss the remainder of the Playoffs, head coach Sean Payton announced Saturday night.

Nix suffered the injury on a -2 yard rush with 6:04 remaining in overtime. He remained in the game and drew a crucial pass interference call on a throw to Marvin Mims, which put Denver in field goal range for the win. He will undergo surgery Tuesday for the broken bone in his ankle.

Per Payton, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was start in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against either the New England Patriots or the Houston Texans. Stidham appeared in just one game this season, where he kneeled down in Denver’s 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26.

“On the second-to-last play of overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle,” Payton said postgame. “He’s scheduled to have surgery Tuesday of this week to put him out for the rest of the season. (Jarrett) Stidham is ready to go. And yeah, it was the second-to-last play.”

In the 33-30 win over Buffalo, Nix completed 26/46 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also led the Broncos in rushing with 29 yards on 12 carries. With the win, he joined Tim Tebow as the only other Denver-drafted quarterback to lead the franchise to a Playoff victory.

“We played a really good football team,” Nix said postgame. “They played really well tonight. They gave us their best shot on a short week after a tough game last week. Hats off to them, but we just found a way to win again. Our defense made stops.

“I’m just proud of our guys, and I’m proud of this organization and the way we compete. The way we fight. We’re just never out of it, and I think that’s just our character. It wasn’t always pretty. We had a good lead and they came back and it wasn’t looking good, but in the fourth quarter and overtime, we found a way to win.”

It will now be up to backup Jarrett Stidham to lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015. Denver will face the winner of Houston/New England, who will face off in the other AFC Divisional matchup on Sunday.