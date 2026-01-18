Jarrett Stidham will start the AFC Championship game for the Denver Broncos in light of the injury to Bo Nix, according to Tom Pelissero. Sam Ehlinger will serve as the backup.

Nix suffered an ankle injury Saturday in a divisional round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills. Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed postgame that he had broken his ankle and would be out the remainder of the season.

This story will be updated.