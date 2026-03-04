Tuesday night, Bob Costas jumped back on the play-by-play microphone as NBC held its NBA throwback broadcast for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup. Costas joined analysts Doug Collins and Mike Fratello with the old-school scorebug to create the retro feel.

During the broadcast, the crew mentioned Dick Enberg and Dick Ebersol. But in the process, Costas had a slip of the tongue – though he tried to catch himself.

Costas inadvertently used an NSFW phrase while praising Enberg and Ebersol. He called them both “great,” though he used their first names. Almost immediately, he knew the clip would make its way around social media.

Bob Costas knew right away what happened when he paid tribute to "two great Dicks" at NBC in Dick Ebersol and Dick Enberg during the Spurs blowout over the 76ers.



“Two great Dicks. … Someone’s going to cut that off and it’s not going to sound right,” Costas said. “It’s not going to sound right. Two great ‘Richards,’ known as ‘Dick,’ with the last name beginning with an E. Two D.E.’s. … Thank you whoever edits that out.”

Tuesday’s broadcast, which came as part of NBC’s Coast 2 Coast spotlight games, gave the full feel of the 1990s as the network celebrates its return to NBA coverage. Costas, Collins and Fratello handled play-by-play duties with Gray as a courtside reporter.

In addition, Hannah Storm – who’s now a SportsCenter anchor at ESPN – served as the studio host during the game. Former NBC analysts Isiah Thomas and PJ Carlesimo also made appearances throughout the night.

The broadcast began with the retro-style intro, including “Roundball Rock,” and the graphics were all styled like they were in the ’90s. But according to NBC executive producer Sam Flood, Tuesday won’t be the only throwback broadcast the network has planned. More are likely on the way.

“We’re thrilled to get this going and to get this talent team together,” Flood said on a conference call with reporters this week. “Just so everyone knows, this will not be a one-and-done. We plan to do this in future years.

“Everyone around the table will join us this year on the show, but there will be invites. Plenty of other former NBA and NBA stars as the time goes forward, so everyone will get their opportunity to join us again.”

NBC returned to NBA broadcasts this year as part of the league’s new media rights deal, which also includes ESPN and Prime Video. NBC carried NBA games from 1990-2002, and Bob Costas was one of the faces of the network’s coverage.