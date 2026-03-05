Bob Harlan, former Green Bay Packers president, dead at 89

Bob Harlan, the former longtime president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, passed away Thursday afternoon. He was 89.

Harlan died following a brief battle with an illness, the Packers announced. Current Packers president and CEO Ed Policy released a statement in the team’s announcement of Harlan’s passing.

“The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan,” Policy said. “Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.

“We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family.”

Bob Harlan was one of NFL’s best-ever presidents

Harlan, who joined the Packers in 1971 as assistant general manager, became the team’s president and CEO in 1989. He retired in 2008 as the winningest team president in NFL history.

From 1993-2007, Green Bay posted the league’s best overall record at 152-88. The Packers won their third of four Super Bowls in 1997, defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. Among his other accomplishments, Harlan oversaw the $295 million redevelopment of Lambeau Field in 2003.

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers were drafted during Harlan’s tenure. Both Favre and Rodgers shared a close relationship with Harlan.

“He was so supportive of me during the challenges I faced in my career. Challenges my family faced, too,” Favre said. “He was always there offering his support. He was a great and kind man.”

Rodgers said, “Bob is one of the most naturally funny people that I met in the organization during my 18 years. Whether we were laughing on the bus for four days on the Tailgate Tour, embracing in the locker room after a game, or catching up at the holiday party every year, I lit up every day I got to see Mr. Harlan and give him a big hug.

“To me, Bob embodied the spirit of the Green Bay Packers and he truly loved leading the greatest franchise in the NFL. His kind heart, quick wit and steady hand will be remembered by Packers people forever. I’ll always be thankful for my time with the legend, Mr. Bob Harlan.”