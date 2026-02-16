In January, Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was reportedly arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. On Monday, TMZ Sports released body-cam footage from the officer who arrested Lattimore.

In the footage, the officer asks Lattimore if there are any weapons in the car. Lattimore answers no. The officer asks Lattimore and the woman who was driving the car to step out of the vehicle and they comply.

In the footage, the police officer then searches the car. After discovering a handgun in the car’s glove compartment, he requests his fellow officer to arrest Lattimore.

After handcuffing the Lattimore, the two officers attempt to put him in the back of a police car. Lattimore tells the officers that he recently had ACL surgery and his leg can’t bend as necessary to sit in the back of the car. The pair of officers help Lattimore sit across the seats with his leg propped up.

They give Lattimore’s belongings to the woman who was with him. The footage ends after the officers close the back of the police car’s doors.

This incident isn’t Lattimore’s first legal issue. In March 2021, Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio. He was initially charged with a felony for receiving a stolen firearm.

The felony charge was later dismissed but Lattimore pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. The former Ohio State standout received one-year probation and a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Lattimore played nine games for the Commanders this past season, but tore his ACL on Nov. 3. In his nine appearances, Lattimore tallied 27 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception.

Marshon Lattimore is a four-time Pro-Bowler. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017. He spent eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints before being traded to the Commanders in November 2024. At the time of Lattimore’s arrest in January, the Washington Commanders remained short with their comment.

“We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information. We have informed the NFL League office and have no further comment at this time,” the Commanders said, per ESPN.

If the Commanders opt to release Lattimore, they will save $18.5 million. He plead not guilty to his charges relating to his arrest in January. His case remains open.