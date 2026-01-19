Booger McFarland calls for Texans QB competition between C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills in 2026

ESPN’s Booger McFarland isn’t ready to give up on C.J. Stroud with the Houston Texans just yet. But, the former defensive lineman claimed Stroud should be in an open competition next season.

“If I’m Houston I pick up the 5th year option for Stroud and I have an open competition between Mills and Stroud next fall,” McFarland wrote on Twitter/X. Stroud is about to enter Year 4 in the NFL.

Davis Mills started three games in place of an injured Stroud this year and went 3-0. In total, Mills had 915 yards, five touchdowns and one interception to go along with a 57.2% completion percentage. Mills has been on the Texans since they drafted him in 2021 and has 7,082 yards, 40 touchdowns, 26 interceptions and a 61.8% completion percentage, going 8-19-1 as as starter.

Stroud is under contract for 2026 and with a fifth-year option, would be for 2027. Meanwhile, Mills signed a one-year extension, keeping him under contract in Houston through the 2026 season before free agency in ’27.

A third round pick out of Stanford, Mills has shown flashes, but nothing groundbreaking in his career. At this point, the same goes for Stroud, who broke out as a rookie in 2023.

The former Ohio State quarterback has seemingly regressed in the regular season the last two years and also missed three games in 2025. Not to mention the abysmal postseason numbers the last two weeks.

“I will say this, Joe. DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio, they’ve got some tough decisions they gotta make about this team on the offensive side of the ball,” Hall of Famer Troy Aikman said on the ESPNN broadcast Sunday evening. “They replaced Bobby Slowik last year, after his two years as the offensive coordinator. C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He’s not been the same player. We’ve not seen the development from him. There’s a reason for that, and it has to be addressed.”

Following the disappointing loss, Stroud appeared unconsolable as he left the field. But that didn’t stop third-year Texans head coach from expressing his support for his starting quarterback.

“Keep your head up, I love you,” Ryans reportedly told Stroud postgame, according to The Athletic‘s Mike Jones. “I have your back, this whole team has your back.”