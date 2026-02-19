Booger McFarland highlights offseason needs for Kansas City Chiefs

The 2025 season for the Kansas City Chiefs was one to forget, as it posted a 6-11 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. Two-time Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes also suffered a torn ACL near the end of the regular season, meaning he will likely miss part of the 2026 season.

While the Chiefs have fallen in the last year, AFC West foes such as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have improved mightily. The Chargers made the postseason and Denver made a trip to the AFC Championship, where it fell to the New England Patriots.

Heading into year 14 of the Andy Reid era in Kansas City, change is certainly needed. ESPN’s Booger McFarland outlined a few of these changes during Wednesday’s edition of ‘SportsCenter‘.

Booger McFarland highlights needs for Chiefs, pushes back on Tyreek Hill

“They’ve got to get some pass catchers number one,” McFarland said. “Number two, from an offensive line standpoint, you’ve got Patrick Mahomes coming off a Torn ACL. They’re gonna have to protect him. I get they have a couple of guys accounting for $50 million in cap space, but they need to add some more protection up front for Mahomes. But, the biggest issue is once you protect (Mahomes), this offense has kind of been stagnant. They’ve got to get more explosive.

“They’ve got to get some guys on the outside. Everybody’s gonna point to Tyreek Hill. My sources in Miami tell me Tyreek Hill is not gonna be ready this season. If he is, at all, it’ll be the last month of the season. I’d look outside of Tyreek Hill and find some explosiveness. Get more explosive on the offensive side of the football, protect Patrick Mahomes, and add to the pass rush. That should be the priority.”

A lack of weapons for Mahomes last season was a real problem for Kansas City. Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce led the way with 851 receiving yards and five scores, but no Chiefs wide receiver recorded at least 600 receiving yards. The rush game was disappointing for the team as well, as veteran running back Kareem Hunt led the team with just 611 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

With Mahomes likely to start the season on the bench, it will be up to either Gardner Minshew or Chris Oladokun to keep the Chiefs in the AFC West hunt until his inevitable return. Kansas City hasn’t missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons since 2011-2012.