Booger McFarland mocks Dan Orlovksky over Malik Willis free agency

On Monday, NFL.com’s Greg Rosenthal released rankings of the top 101 free agents in the NFL. Quarterback Malik Willis topped the list. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky quoted a tweet about the rankings and pointed out that he’d been mocked for praising Willis months earlier.

“Got laughed at when I said 40-50 million months ago,” Orlovsky wrote on X.

A $40 to $50 million salary would place Willis at an average range for starting NFL quarterbacks. For reference, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray earns $46.1 million per year. While some pundits may be changing their tune about Willis, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland doubled down on his stance.

“Still laughing. He ain’t getting that,” McFarland wrote while quoting Orlovsky’s tweet.

Willis made four appearances and one start for the Green Bay Packers this past season. He completed an astounding 85.7% of his pass attempts for 422 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Additionally, he recorded 123 yards and two scores in the ground game. He committed two fumbles, but both of them were recovered. Despite his success in limited action, Willis ultimately served as Jordan Love‘s backup.

Willis began his career with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis received several opportunities his rookie season, but struggled to succeed in his sparse snaps.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has seemingly found his stride in recent seasons. NFL.com’s Greg Rosenthal raved about Willis’ potential in his free agent rankings.

“I see him as the most dynamic quarterback in football as a runner, and his tape in Green Bay showed incredible growth as a passer over his two years with Matt LaFleur,” Rosenthal wrote. “Despite his limited sample size, Willis jumped to the top spot of this ranking based on the same logic that applies to the NFL draft: If a potential franchise quarterback is good enough to be ranked in the top five of a list like this, then he should be placed first, by virtue of the position. The ceiling is the roof.”

Teams in need of a quarterback such as the New York Jets or the Pittsburgh Steelers could attempt to sign Malik Willis this offseason. Next season will be Willis’ fifth in the NFL. He’s never been a team’s full-time starter.