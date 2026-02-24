Boomer Esiason blasts Eileen Gu for 'insufferable' interview answers at 2026 Winter Olympics

From the gold-medal winning U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams and figure skater Alysa Liu to Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid and Nazgul the wolfdog, the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics was full of breakout stars. But arguably one of the most animating on and off the slopes was American-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu.

The 22-year-old Gu, who was born in San Francisco but competed for Team China due to her dual citizenship, became the most decorated freestyle skier in Winter Games history after winning gold in the halfpipe and two silver medals in the big air and slopestyle events last week in Italy. They gave her six Winter Olympic medals — three golds and three silvers — after taking home two golds and silver during the 2022 Beijing Games.

But it was Gu’s eloquent and insightful commentary during her post-event press conferences that caused the biggest stir in her home country, including when she expertly shut down a reporter’s “ridiculous perspective” after being asked if her two silver medals were “two golds lost” last week.

Gu went viral again Monday after her conscientious response to an inquiry from The Athletic‘s Charlotte Harpur about her thought process during interviews that began with the blunt framing: “do you think before you speak?”

“I think overall, I’m just a pensive person. Like, I’m very introspective, I’m an introspective young woman. Like, I spend a lot of time in my head,” Gu said after initially laughing and thanking Harpur for the question. “… I think I apply a very analytical lens to my own thinking. … With neuroplasticity on my side, I can literally become exactly who I want to be. How cool is that? How empowering is that, right?

“… But it’s not really, like, in an egotistical kind of way. It’s tinkering like a scientist kind of way. I’m always trying to modify. I’m trying to think, how can I be better? How can I approach my own brain the way that I approach my craft of freeskiing? So that I can be better tomorrow than I was today.”

Boomer Esiason on Eileen Gu: ‘She’s a very attractive woman, and she’s extremely bright’ but ‘she’s insufferable’

Of course, not all of the reactions to Gu’s answer have been as gracious. Former NFL quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason called Gu’s responses “insufferable” on Tuesday during his Boomer & Gio radio show on New York’s WFAN.

"She’s a very attractive woman and she’s extremely bright, she went to Stanford. But if you listen to her post participation interviews, she’s insufferable" – Boomer Esiason on Eileen Gu pic.twitter.com/wLZELJx383 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 24, 2026

“She’s a very attractive woman, and she’s extremely bright, she went to Stanford. But if you listen to her post, I guess, participation interviews, she’s insufferable,” Esiason said, eliciting snickering from co-host Gregg Giannotti. “She is. It’s hard to listen to. But then again, it’s an individual sport by an individual person talking about herself. As opposed to talking about her teammates or the support that she receives. If you listen to her, you’re like, ‘What?!’”

Giannotti then mockingly rehashed Harpur’s question before a faux gagging reaction.

“They didn’t ask her about the Communist government of China,” Esiason added. “But the thing about her, and I will say this, she’s exceptionally bright. And she has her answers, she knows how she’s going to answer things for sure. Nobody’s really asked her a tough question. But that answer that she gave was just insufferable.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Esiason has been overly critical of how American Olympians comported themselves in press conferences during the Winter Games. Esiason previously blasted Team USA athletes for daring to question the actions of the current U.S. administration.

“Everybody should just pipe down and do their sport and play for our country and respect the flag and respect everything that’s going on,” Esiason said Feb. 10 after several U.S. athletes revealed mixed emotions about representing America in Italy.