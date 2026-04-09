Boomer Esiason ponders whether Dianna Russini can recover from viral Mike Vrabel photo leak: 'It's not gonna be easy'

The NFL offseason is in full swing and dragging right along. However, things quickly spiced itself up in a major way on the rooftop at a luxurious Arizona hotel.

NFL reporter from The Athletic, Dianna Russini, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, were photographed holding hands, embracing and sharing some hot tub time together recently. The photos blew up on social media on Tuesday, enough to where both released statements on the matter. Boomer Esiason, an NFL analyst and longtime quarterback in the league, shared his perspective on the matter of journalistic integrity.

“It’s not the salacious part of the story that’s really going to be putting her in difficult position. It’s going to be the journalism part of the story,” Esiason said on his radio show. “… And that’s really what this is all about, whether or not she can recover from that kind of feeling within the business. That’s the issue. I’m not worried about the salacious part of it. I actually do believe both of them, but what I worry about for her is just that the general look of a somebody who covers the league holding hands, hugging or whatever.

“I mean, like people hug hello all the time, especially somebody like Diana, who knows everybody in the league. I’m sure he’s not the first person she’s hugged to say hello to.”

The 2026 NFL Annual League Meetings recently took place in Phoenix. Vrabel was there representing the Patriots, while Russini helped The Athletic cover the entire league. Page Six, who were initial reporters of the photos, said Russini was at the hotel with two other friends following a hiking trip, while Vrabel drove over two hours to the hotel with a friend of his own.

In their separate statements, Vrabel has since called the assumptions being made “laughable.” Russini then said this was just a standard interaction between a journalist and a source.

“For her, professionally, it’s the conflict of interest part of it,” Esiason said. “But it sounds like The Athletic is certainly backing her and supporting her. And you know, they came out both with statements. … It’s a salacious story. It’s a slow news day, and lo and behold, you got this.”

Esiason said he believes both of them, but the photos “don’t look great,” he said. Additionally, both are married to their respective spouces with Russini marrying in 2020 and Vrabel, who has been married to his wife since 1999 when he was still playing football.

“For her legitimacy, doing what she does, I mean, it’s just gonna be tough. It’s not gonna be easy for her,” he said. “It’s gonna be really, really tough on social media.”