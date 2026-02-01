Boston Bruins arrive dressed as Patriots ahead of NHL Stadium Series vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins made a grand entrance into Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s NHL Stadium Series game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The entire team hopped off the bus dressed as colonial patriots, a nod to the region’s deep history with the Revolutionary War.

The Bruins arrive dressed as Patriots (marching music included) pic.twitter.com/rLZKXQ7nzP — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 1, 2026

Of course, coming dressed as patriots carries significant meaning beyond honoring the country’s Founding Fathers. The spotlight is on the Bruins Sunday night in Tampa. Next Sunday, it will be on the New England Patriots, who go head-to-head against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

“I think it was a lot of guys. The idea behind it was kind of bring something Bostonian. Obviously, Boston is a really historical city in the United States, and so we decided to dress up as the patriots from 17th century,” Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov said, via NHL.com. “So, obviously, give the respect to the Founding Fathers of America, and also, it has good ties to our football team, you know what I mean? So, that played out pretty well.”

The Bruins weren’t alone in making a statement with their entrance. The Lightning, led by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs, arrived wearing the full creamsicle getup.

The Lightning pulled up to Stadium Series in full Buccaneer creamsicle uniforms 😱



Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs lead the way! pic.twitter.com/Cmu4XyF9ce — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2026

With it being Gasparilla weekend in Tampa, the obvious would have been for the Lightning to come dressed as pirates. Lightning defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh felt it was best to go the creamsicle route.

“It meant the world to us that those guys wanted to lead us in and like Victor said, just give our thanks and support for leading us out today,” McDonagh said. “Everyone loves the creamsicle. It’s so fun to play here, live here and support each team throughout our season so this is just our way to pay our respects to them.”

Both teams will soon trade in their pregame wear for a hockey sweater. Mother Nature got the memo that outdoor hockey was coming to Tampa and delivered the coldest weekend seen in the area in years. Everything is set for the Stadium Series matchup, an important one in the Atlantic Division.

“They have a really good mix, starting with the goalie. Probably one of the best goalies in the league. High, high-end skilled players with some really good role players and some young kids who can actually skate,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We’re going to have our hands full tonight, just got to play our game and be very careful about our puck management.”