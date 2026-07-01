Boston Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, multiple picks

The Boston Celtics are trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. Boston will receive Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks as part of the deal.

Rumors had swirled for some time about Brown and whether the Celtics could make a move. As chatter heated up around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brown’s name came up as a possible centerpiece of a deal if the Celtics won out. Milwaukee later traded Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Now, Brown is heading to Philadelphia in a blockbuster trade. It’s the first major move for 76ers general manager Mike Gansey as the franchise looks to maintain its place as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics will receive a 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap that is more favorable to Boston, as well as a 2031 first-rounder, Charania reported. They are also getting a 2028 second-round pick – the most favorable of the Warriors, Thunder or Bucks – and a 2030 second-round selection that is the most favorable of the Wizards, Trail Blazers and Suns.

Brown is coming off a career year with the Celtics this past season, two years removed from an NBA title and NBA Finals MVP. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists – all career-highs – as Boston went 56-26 before falling to the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Brown will join a core in Philadelphia that includes Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, along with Joel Embiid. But as Charania said on SportsCenter after the news broke, Brown never requested a trade from the Celtics. Instead, Boston started actively asking teams if they were interested.

“For the Celtics, where this had come down to is they tried to trade for Giannis,” Charania said. “They offered Jaylen Brown and two unprotected first-round picks for Giannis. They missed out. But ever since then, you know what’s been interesting? They didn’t just stop the conversations there. They continued to have trade talks, and by today, they were actively shopping – full-blown shopping – Jaylen Brown around the league trying to get teams’ best offers in.

“My understanding is Jaylen Brown, throughout all of this, never requested a trade. He never asked out of Boston. This was all the Celtics.”

In return, the Celtics will receive George, who has struggled to stay on the court during his two seasons after signing a four-year, $211.6 million contract with the 76ers. This past year, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 37 games in Philadelphia. But even with the draft capital the franchise sent out, Charania noted how important putting Brown with the young core will be.

“To get Jaylen Brown in the prime of his career, at 30 years old, for a player in Paul George who has been looked at in different points as a negative contract,” Charania said. “You are sending out two future first-round picks, you’re sending out a couple second-round assets.

“But now, you have Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown. And the way Jaylen Brown has been playing, you would think he has multiple years – three, four, five, six years left – in his prime. Pair that with a young Tyrese Maxey, pair that with a young VJ Edgecombe.”