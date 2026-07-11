Boston Red Sox select North Carolina SS Jake Schaffner in 2026 MLB Draft

North Carolina shortstop Jake Schaffner was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Schaffner comes off the board after a sensational junior season in Chapel Hill.

Schaffner played just one season at North Carolina, where he led the Tar Heels with 85 runs scored, 26 steals and eight triples. Schaffner also ranked second on the team with a .356 batting average and 1.019 OPS to go along with 96 hits, 19 doubles, 50 RBI, and six home runs in 2026.

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Prior to his time in Chapel Hill, Schaffner was an All-Summit League player in his first two collegiate seasons at North Dakota State, where he had a .353 average with six triples, 18 doubles, three home runs and 34 stolen bases between 2024-25. Schaffner was also named the Summit League defensive player of the year and a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as a sophomore at NDSU.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Schaffner throws right and bats left with electric athleticism that makes him a natural base stealer, but it’s his sneaky power that could make him a coveted draft prospect.

“A left-handed hitter, Schaffner has good feel for the barrel and focuses on lashing line drives from gap to gap. He has a disciplined approach and rarely swings and misses, especially against fastballs,” MLB.com’s scouting report for Schaffner read. “While he won’t be a slugger, he’s hitting the ball harder than ever this spring and could produce 10-12 homers annually with a healthy amount of doubles.

“Schaffner’s front-foot hitting style leads to plus-plus home-to-first times, but he’s more a plus runner with good instincts on the bases and in the field. He’s a rangy and extremely reliable defender at shortstop, though his arm likely will dictate a move to second base in pro ball. He has below-average to fringy pure arm strength that plays as average because he has a knack for running through balls and using his momentum to create carry on his throws.”