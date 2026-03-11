Brad Keselowski admits he was wrong about Shane van Gisbergen, compares him to Happy Gilmore: 'It's dangerous'

Brad Keselowski has realized that he was wrong about Shane van Gisbergen not making an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series. On this week’s Dale Jr. Download, Keselowski took over for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and shared his thoughts on what van Gisbergen has done in the early part of the 2026 season.

“Now that 2026 has come along and he’s had such a great start of the year, I feel like I was wrong,” Brad Keselowski said. “SVG is almost becoming the face of Trackhouse. He’s the guy that’s going to win probably three to five races this year, and I think he’s their highest car in points.”

Keselowski continued, “SVG was kind of like Happy Gilmore if he could learn how to putt. He’s got this massive drive; he could get into the green. If he could just learn how to putt, which is like the ovals, this is exactly what’s going through my mind.

“…It’s dangerous. If he gets to where he’s just competitive, like I don’t mean dominant on ovals, but just competitive on the ovals, and he keeps up his road course dominance, he’s going to score a ton of points.”

Brad Keselowski shares more on Shane van Gisbergen

Keselowski originally didn’t think much of van Gisbergen when he first saw him. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion revealed that when he first saw van Gisbergen before the Chicago Street Race in 2023, he thought that he was a fan or PR person. And after van Gisbergen won the race, Keselowski still didn’t think much about SVG because of his racing background, and the Chicago Street Race being a road course.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks promoted van Gisbergen as a full-time Cup Series driver for the 2025 season. With that move, Marks cut Zane Smith, and Keselowski wasn’t sure about the decision.

“This is a team ownership hack to get a car locked in the playoffs,” Keselowski said. “You’re now guaranteed top 16 in points, you’re winning races, your company value goes up. It almost felt like SVG was a prop for the company that brought in more sponsorship revenue, more talent to help make Daniel [Suarez] and Ross [Chastain] run better.”

In the first four races of the year, van Gisbergen has finished 11th or better in three of them. His production has led to a fifth-place spot in the NASCAR Chase Standings and Cup points.