Brad Keselowski announces status for NASCAR Cup race at COTA on Sunday

Brad Keselowski‘s participation in COTA this Sunday has been a major question throughout the week. His leg injury that he suffered over the offseason put his status in doubt for the grueling road course, but answers have finally been delivered.

The former Cup champion was asked about his status on X (formerly Twitter), and he responded in kind. If his gif is to be believed, he’s going the distance in Austin, instead of turning to a backup driver in Joey Hand. Check it out below.

Results after the last few days of simulator, go karting and X-Rays say—-> https://t.co/TgCP4YOOFt pic.twitter.com/TRcYJtkANo — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 27, 2026

Hand, a road course specialist who’s raced in the Cup Series before, was to serve as the Ford reserve driver this weekend. Keselowski could’ve started the race and handed the wheel over to him, but that won’t be the case this weekend in Austin, it seems.

“We’ll see how I feel,” Keselowski told FOX’s Bob Pockrass last weekend. “I’ve got some more tests next week to get through, with medical tests and physical tests, and we’ll probably just see how those go and make a decision on what’s best for the team.”

Evidently, it all went well. Keselowski’s injury hasn’t hampered him yet, even after he was involved in a late-race incident during the Daytona 500. Attempting to make a winning move in the closing moments, he was collected in a crash triggered while battling for the victory. Keselowski finished fifth in the end.

In the aftermath, Keselowski criticized Riley Herbst’s move coming to the line as “one of the dumbest things I have ever seen,” while the 23XI Racing wheelman later responded that emotions ran high in the moment and defended his decision to go for the win.

Now attention will turn to COTA after this past weekend’s race in Atlanta, a road course that typically rewards precision and experience. It can be a little more difficult for a driver recovering from a broken leg in the offseason, but Keselowski doesn’t seem too worried.

The possibility of a mid-race driver change underscored how uncertain Keselowski’s status remained entering the weekend. For RFK Racing, the goal is simple, per usual, and that’s the fact that they want to be prepared for any scenario. Thankfully, Keselowski seems to be ready for the challenge.

Road courses aren’t his strong suit, but Keselowski could surprise some people at COTA when the Cup Series takes over Austin, Texas. We’ll see how it goes.