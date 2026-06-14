Brad Keselowski breaks down biggest challenge for Christopher Bell racing injured at Pocono

Christopher Bell took the hardest hit in the Next Gen era last week at Michigan, NASCAR confirmed earlier this week. His hit off the wall left him with a fractured wrist.

Bell will still race through the injury at Pocono, with a cast on his left wrist. How he handles that will certainly be interesting.

Brad Keselowski, who is no stranger to driving through a significant injury, offered some insight on the biggest challenge facing Christopher Bell heading into today’s race. Pocono will push him to the limits.

“But more than the physical damage, I think of the mental side of getting back in a racecar after a hit like that,” Keselowski said on the pre-race show on Amazon Prime. “There’s some part of his brain somewhere that’s saying, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this.’ And I think of the bravery it takes to be a racecar driver after a hit like that, get back out there, get in your car and drive it to the limit. And drive it to the limit against some of the best competitors in all of motorsports. That’s really hard to do, and I think he deserves a lot of credit.”

Christopher Bell hopes to make it through the day unscathed, but he will have a backup driver at the ready in the event he can’t physically manage things at Pocono. Keselowski broke down the physical toll the race could take.

“The physical challenge, it’s not going to be easy for him,” Keselowski said. “For sure. Particularly at a track you have to shift so much at, because he’s going to have to use his arms differently here and it’s going to be very intense. He’s got a big challenge out for him today.”

Still, Keselowski believes Christopher Bell has the mental makeup to attack the day the right way. He has no other choice, really, now that he’s opted to stick it out and get back in the car.

Overcoming the mental hurdles will be as important as conquering the physical challenge. Keselowski is ready to see it.

“I think of the old adage you’ve got to get back on the horse after you fall off… that sounds really easy,” he said. “But I don’t know if you’ve ever fell off a horse, it’s not easy to do. Racing is not safe. We’ve done a lot of things to make it safer, but it will always be dangerous.

“Christopher Bell just took one of the hardest hits you’ll ever see in a racecar. He’s hurt.”

Too hurt to compete? He’s going to try and everyone will be watching to see how well he can handle it.