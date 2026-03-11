Brad Keselowski breaks down how extra horsepower might have caused tire issues at NASCAR Phoenix

During the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix tire wear became a significant factor late in the race. Multiple drivers had tires go down, even under caution.

So what exactly happened? Brad Keselowski, the driver of the No. 6 car, offered an explanation of sorts while filling in on the Dale Jr. Download podcast this week.

“Honestly I think that horsepower probably played into it,” Keselowski said. “NASCAR gave the more horsepower and it’s, depending on what engine builder you talk to, it’s 30 to 50 horsepower.”

The veteran driver would go on to explain how that extra horsepower changed things. It made some subtle but important differences.

“I think it made the cars drive different,” Keselowski said. “You add a little more entry speed to the corners and it’s a little harder on the tires. A stock car weighs 4,000 pounds, almost. And if it enters the corner going, say, five miles an hour faster, that’s a lot more stress on the tires. It’s every straightaway, so it’s twice a lap. I think that does something to the tires.”

Keselowski also had another observation about the nature of the blow tires in NASCAR’s top level over the weekend. He pointed it out on the podcast.

“I think that probably played into what you saw in the race, you saw a lot of blown tires. I thought it was interesting most of them were right fronts,” he said. “I think maybe (Chase) Briscoe blew a right rear, but most of them were right fronts. And the cars, like the performance window is right before the tire blows. So you’re like, ‘How do we get as close to this as we can?’ And when you have a field of 37 cars I think we had on Sunday, it kind of goes without saying that one guy’s going to guess a little too close.”

Keselowski admitted he flirted with that window himself in practice. That scared him straight a little during the race.

“That was me on Saturday,” he said. “I blew a tire in practice. That wasn’t any fun. But then during the race there had to be like a dozen people that blew tires.”

One thing that was perplexing was when a caution came out for Noah Gragson blowing a rotor in the final stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race. In the ensuing caution, at least three other drivers had tires go down.

Was that due to debris on the track? Or something else?

“That is baffling, to me. So somebody will blow a tire out, yellow comes out, then you’ll be under yellow and there will be like three other guys pulled to the left with a flat tire,” Keselowski said. “Did they all time it the same? The only thing that makes sense to me is that they broke like the side well of the tire and it’s got like a slow leak, and when the yellow comes out it just lets go.”

Conversely, there wasn’t much of an issue with tires in the early stages of the race. Keselowski said he thought drivers were just playing it more cautious early on.

“I think so. I think most everybody in the first stage was just like, ‘Hey, let’s just get through this,'” the NASCAR veteran said. “And that actually builds your confidence, you’re like, ‘Ahh, we made it through that. Let’s go a little more.’ And then by the end of the race it’s like we couldn’t go 20 laps. It’s like eh, somebody blew a tire.”