Brad Keselowski calls out Riley Herbst for 'stupid' move causing big wreck in Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag in Sunday’s 68th running of the Daytona 500. But before Reddick crossed the start-finish line, multiple cars wrecked behind him — one being Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski had a run coming off Turn 4 and was looking to make a run at getting by Reddick on the outside. He never got close enough to find out if the run would have been enough, as the wreck took him and others out of contention and sliding across the line. After the race, Keselowski called out Riley Herbst, believing he was responsible for taking Keselowski and himself out. Keselowski called it a “pretty stupid” move by Herbst.

“The 35 [Herbst] just wrecked me out of nowhere for no reason,” Keselowski told John Newby of Savage Ventures. “That was one of the dumbest things I have ever seen. He had no chance of blocking my run. I had a huge run — I don’t know if I could have gotten to the 45, but I would have liked to have found out because my run was coming fast and the 35 just wrecked us and himself. Pretty stupid.”

Brad Keselowski falls short again of Daytona 500 win

Herbst appeared to have a run of his own behind Chase Elliott and sought to block Keselowski. His block was late and it prevented a hard-charging Keselowski of making a bid at winning his first Daytona 500.

Herbst, like Keselowski, was going for the win. He called it a “matter of inches” in attempting to make it three-wide at the finish in his response to Keselowski.

“I went to pop three-wide to make it a photo finish, and it must have been a matter of inches,” Herbst told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “… I wasn’t trying to make a move to go to second. … It’s fractions of a second. We’re trying to win the Daytona 500. [Brad] will tell you it’s a matter of inches and we were on the wrong side of inches.”

Keselowski was officially scored with a fifth-place finish. It’s a quality result for the veteran driver, who broke his leg in December and was in question to miss the season-opener. Keselowski walked around Daytona International Speedway with a cane but said he felt good inside his No. 6 Ford.

“I’m proud to make it this far,” Keselowski said. “A few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to run this race. To run this race and get an opportunity to win it, that feels pretty good. I’m just disappointed to not bring it home. … At the end, it’s a roll of the dice of who’s going to wreck who, who’s going to make good moves and bad moves, and the dice didn’t fully roll our way.”