Brad Keselowski is going racing this weekend, looking to win his first Daytona 500. He’s been cleared following an on-track test in Charlotte, per FOX’s Bob Pockrass.

Pockrass noted that an x-ray from Jan. 30 showed enough healing in Keselowski broken leg to get the green light: “Getting cleared was a huge moment for me,” the veteran wheelman told Pockrass. “You put in the work, you trust the process, but until you hear that final ‘yes,’ nothing is guaranteed.”

Keselowski didn’t run at The Clash at Bowman Gray last week, as he recovers from his injury. He broke his femur while on a ski trip Dec. 18 as he was getting out of a vehicle and has been working his way back ever since.

“I didn’t want to rush back,” Keselowski told Pockrass. “The team and I made the decision together that if all the rehab went absolutely perfect, we’d be ready like, literally, the day of the Clash. And that seemed super foolish and didn’t give us any time to do any testing on myself or anything like that.”

He has to pass some different tests before being able to jump behind the wheel at Daytona, and he said earlier this week there was still work to do. Evidently, it all went swell for the former Cup Series champion.

“I’m not great, but I’m good,” Keselowski stated earlier. “I’m recovering really well. I had a major injury. I’m on a significant rehab plan to be back for the Daytona 500. … I’m now made of titanium in my leg.”

After a challenging 2025 season, Keselowski is looking to bounce back in 2026. Last year, he did not win a race and finished 20th in the final standings. His last victory came in May 2024 when he won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

This year’s Daytona 500, the 68th running of the Great American Race, is set for Feb. 15. There are going to be changes to qualifying, though. In Wednesday’s single-car qualifying, the top two open cars will be “locked in,” according to Pockrass. The rest of the open cars will vie for one available spot in each duel.

With Keselowski rearing and ready to rock, he’ll be pushing all his chips into the center of the table in Florida. We’ll see if he can notch his first Harley J. Earl Trophy this weekend in his return.

