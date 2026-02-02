Brad Keselowski doesn't have NASCAR license, must pass tests as he eyes Daytona 500 return

Brad Keselowski will not race in The Clash at Bowman Gray, even with the event pushed back to Wednesday due to a winter storm that hit Winston-Salem. He remains in recovery from a broken leg.

Keselowski broke his right femur in a fall getting out of a vehicle while on a skip trip on Dec. 18. He still has a few hurdles to clear before he can get back in a car.

A fan on Twitter asked if Brad Keselowski could race in The Clash after the postponement, and he responded with a detailed answer on where things stand right now. He wrote:

“I don’t currently have a valid NASCAR driver’s license,” Keselowski wrote. “Scheduled to take the different tests end of the week. Must pass to drive the car at DAYTONA or anywhere else. Big week ahead.”

That he won’t compete in the preseason event is no surprise. Keselowski was never publicly targeting that as a potential return date. Daytona, on the other hand, is a definite goal.

But there are still steps Keselowski must take before he can return. Starting with the road tests later this week.

Keselowski said that for him to return to the track, three things need to happen. First, he doesn’t need any prescribed pain medication. Second, he can walk “at a reasonable level” and be able to get out of the car. And the last thing is that Keselowski has “some sign of bone regeneration.”

Keselowski is looking to have a medical evaluation on Feb. 5 and be ready to go for the Daytona 500. “I’m not great, but I’m good,” Keselowski said. “I’m recovering really well. I had a major injury. I’m on a significant rehab plan to be back for the Daytona 500. … I’m now made of titanium in my leg.”

After a challenging 2025 season, Keselowski is looking to bounce back in 2026. Last year, the 41-year-old did not win a race and finished 20th in the final standings. Keselowski’s last victory came in 2024 when he won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington in May.

On3’s Brian Jones also contributed to this report.