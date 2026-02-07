As Brad Keselowski tries to get clearance to race in the Daytona 500, he’ll have to wait to get final approval. His test has been moved to Monday due to weather, he announced via social media.

Keselowski did not run at The Clash at Bowman Gray this week as he recovers from a leg injury. He broke his femur while on a ski trip Dec. 18 as he was getting out of a vehicle and has been working his way back ever since.

Even after The Clash got delayed multiple times due to weather, Keselowski was still not able to run. He has to pass some different tests before he can jump behind the wheel at Daytona, and he said earlier this week there was still work to do.

My final approval test has been moved to Monday due to weather https://t.co/9uZQtz8uZ5 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 6, 2026

The Clash was likely not Keselowski’s target, considering it’s a preseason event. But Daytona is looming next weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series gets underway. As of Feb. 1, Keselowski still did not have a valid NASCAR driver’s license.

“I don’t currently have a valid NASCAR driver’s license,” Keselowski wrote. “Scheduled to take the different tests end of the week. Must pass to drive the car at DAYTONA or anywhere else. Big week ahead.”

Brad Keselowski: ‘I’m recovering really well’

In order for Keselowski to return to the track, he said three things need to happen. First, he doesn’t need any prescribed pain medication. Second, he can walk “at a reasonable level” and be able to get out of the car. And the last thing is that Keselowski has “some sign of bone regeneration.”

A medical evaluation was scheduled for Thursday. But Friday night, Keselowski said he’ll have to wait until at least Monday to receive final approval. Still, even last month, he said he was progressing.

“I’m not great, but I’m good,” Keselowski said. “I’m recovering really well. I had a major injury. I’m on a significant rehab plan to be back for the Daytona 500. … I’m now made of titanium in my leg.”

After a challenging 2025 season, Brad Keselowski is looking to bounce back in 2026. Last year, he did not win a race and finished 20th in the final standings. His last victory came in May 2024 when he won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

This year’s Daytona 500, the 68th running of the Great American Race, is set for Feb. 15. There are going to be changes to qualifying, though. In Wednesday’s single-car qualifying, the top two open cars will be “locked in,” according to insider Bob Pockrass. The rest of the open cars will vie for one available spot in each duel.