Brad Keselowski hilariously reveals why he turned down NASCAR podcast before 'Actions Detrimental'

Viewers of the Dale Jr. Download podcast on Tuesday might have been surprised when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was conspicuously absent. Filling in for him on the show was Brad Keselowski, the driver of the No. 6 car at the NASCAR Cup Series level.

Keselowski doesn’t make a ton of media appearances on podcasts. He admitted he’s a casual listener, at best.

He also revealed a hilarious story about being approached to do his own podcast. And, subsequently, why he turned it down.

“Podcasts, I casually listen to podcasts,” Brad Keselowski said. “I can’t say like I’m an every day podcast listener. But I’ll do them for my friends. Like I’ll call in or be a part of it for my friends. So this is kind of a rarity to get me on a podcast.

“In fact, Travis you might appreciate this, before there was Actions Detrimental, Mike Davis called me and said, ‘Hey, I want you to do this podcast.’ And he pitched it to me and I’m like, ‘Man, Mike, that sounds great. I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to do any podcasts. I have way too much going on in my life.’ And next thing you know it Denny (Hamlin)‘s doing a podcast. Like that’s perfect.”

The Actions Detrimental podcast has become one of NASCAR’s most popular. Hamlin consistently shares unique insights from the driver’s perspective that give fans a rare glimpse into the sport.

Could that have been Brad Keselowski? Certainly. But he has no issues with how things played out.

“Look, I’m totally cool with Denny doing it,” Keselowski said. “Because Denny says all the stuff that I think in my head but don’t really say, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, go Denny!’ You can be the one to get in trouble.

“I’ve already ran that part of my life. I feel like I had a weekly tab at NASCAR, like a bar tab. Like all right, f*cking sh*t, you’ve got to cash it in. Here’s $50k, here’s $75k. I got tired of paying that. So no more weekly broadcasts. I don’t think I’ve been fined now for like almost eight years, which is actually pretty good. So let’s go, Denny.”

That said, Brad Keselowski was happy to jump on the Dale Jr. Download. It’s a chance to dip his toes into those waters, get a taste of what he might have been missing.

“But yeah, Dale Jr. Download does great,” Keselowski said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people listening that are tuned in like, ‘Where’s Dale?’ Well, you got me.”