NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski will not compete in the upcoming preseason clash, as he continues to recover from a broken leg. Keselowski spoke to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports on Thursday and said he would not have enough time to prepare for the Clash based on his rehab process.

“I didn’t want to rush back,” Keselowski told Pockrass. “The team and I made the decision together that if all the rehab went absolutely perfect, we’d be ready like, literally, the day of the Clash. And that seemed super foolish and didn’t give us any time to do any testing on myself or anything like that.”

Brad Keselowski broke his right femur from a fall getting out of his vehicle while on a ski trip on Dec. 18. With him not competing at the race that will take place at Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 1, Corey LaJoie will take his place and be his standby driver for the start of the year.

“I’m really proud of the team of people I have doing the rehab, and the race team is working really hard. I’m happy for Corey to get this opportunity,” Keselowski said. “I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”

Keselowski said that for him to return to the track, three things need to happen. First, he doesn’t need any prescribed pain medication. Second, he can walk “at a reasonable level” and be able to get out of the car. And the last thing is that Keselowski has “some sign of bone regeneration.”

Keselowski is looking to have a medical evaluation on Feb. 5 and be ready to go for the Daytona 500. “I’m not great, but I’m good,” Keselowski said. “I’m recovering really well. I had a major injury. I’m on a significant rehab plan to be back for the Daytona 500. … I’m now made of titanium in my leg.

After a challenging 2025 season, Keselowski is looking to bounce back in 2026. Last year, the 41-year-old did not win a race and finished 20th in the final standings. Keselowski’s last victory came in 2024 when he won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington in May.