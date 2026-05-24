Brad Keselowski on Kyle Busch death: 'He made this sport better'

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski was the main rival of the late Kyle Busch, but racing moving forward won’t be the same. It’s no secret those two men were in direct competition to be at the top of the sport.

But Keselowski knew there was a massive hole without Busch, who passed away Thursday at the age of 41. The all-time wins leader reportedly suffered from a sudden bout of pneumonia that turned into sepsis.

“Well, I think a lot of us, it just hasn’t sunk in,” Keselowski told ESPN’s Marty Smith on SportsCenter Sunday. “I raced with the guy just five days ago. I flew on the airplane with him seven days ago. He won a race on Friday of last week, and in some ways this was a guy, you know, I expected to be racing with, to the end of my career, and I think a lot of people that brought you the same way, just completely shocked.”

Keselowski, 42, has 36 wins in his NASCAR career compared to Busch’s 63 in the NASCAR Cup Series. That’s just one area of both men’s illustrious careers.

But if there was one driver who pushed Keselowski to be better, it was Busch. It’s going to be quite somber racing in Sunday’s Coca Cola 600.

“There’s no doubt that Kyle made me a better racer,” Keselowski said. “We’re here at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and I can remember races with him on ESPN over the last 10, 15 years, and losing to him, and coming back and saying this is what I’m going to do better to beat him, and beating him.

“Without that, I wouldn’t be the racer I am. I owe a lot of my success to key learnings from him. They weren’t always fun. We weren’t friends, we were rivals, there’s no doubt about it. But he made me a better racer, and he made this sport better.”

Keselowski brought an interesting perspective in his conversation with Smith on Sunday. He mentioned how he, Busch and others consistently push the boundaries on their physical and mental well-being to be at their best when they race with everything on the line. But perhaps it’s time to take a step back and breathe.

“There’s so much money on the line, there’s families on the line,” Keselowski said. “We don’t want to lose our seats. You don’t want to lose your place on the depth chart, whatever that might be. And you push really hard, really, really hard, and you do all the things you can do. You get all the treatments you can get. Medicine just keeps advancing.

“Everybody’s taking shots and doing all these things, and Kyle’s death is a chance to step back and say, whoa, we might be going too far, and that’s more than just racing. And I hope people watching on SportsCenter today, in the locker rooms or in the medical offices, wherever they might be, just take a pause and realize that our lives are bigger than the game.”