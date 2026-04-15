Brad Keselowski opens up about 2026 NASCAR Cup season, state of RFK Racing, new partnership with Kickstand Cocktails

Brad Keselowski wears multiple hats at the racetrack these days. Yes, he’s still a driver as hungry as ever to add to his NASCAR Hall of Fame resume. But he’s also the co-owner of RFK Racing, the team for which he drives.

It’s a balancing act for the 42-year-old, who knows it’s just as important to be successful off the track as it is on it. RFK has entered into several key partnerships over the years, and they just added another. Kickstand Cocktails has come aboard the RFK family, making its debut as a primary partner for Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team this Sunday at Kansas Speedway, while also serving as a season-long associate partner for Keselowski and the No. 6 team.

Kickstand Cocktails launched the “Heat Up the Track” sweepstakes on Wednesday. The sweepstakes will run throughout the 2026 season and give fans an opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including driver-worn gear, limited-edition merchandise, and VIP experiences. Keselowski spoke to On3 about the partnership with Kickstand Cocktails, which he believes will be a winner.

“RFK is trying to win on the track and off the track,” Keselowski said. “On the track is pretty self-explanatory. You wanna park the car in Victory Lane, you wanna get to a spot where you’re competitive for championships every race week and every season. We’ve made a lot of progress on that. We’re still not where we wanna be with our three teams, but we have all three of them right now in the NASCAR playoffs, above the cutline. So, we’re doing a lot of great things on the track.

“Off the track, obviously, we have to have great partnerships to be able to race. When I look at partnerships, and you say, ‘What does that mean, a great partnership,’ of course, there’s the funding elements to be able to afford to race. But there’s also partnerships that are fun and engaging for the sport. When I look at Kickstand… doing things that are fan-related, particularly with the sweepstakes program, I think is really cool and really interesting. It engages our fans to say, ‘Hey, there’s more than just a name on the car, there’s a brand that cares about NASCAR fans and the experience.'”

Brad Keselowski talks 2026 performance, where No. 6 team can improve

On the track, Keselowski has been quite consistent this season as he continues to recover from a broken femur as a result of a fall at a ski resort in mid-December. He currently sits 11th in the points standings after eight races, picking up three top 10s and two top 5s. Keselowski hasn’t finished outside the top-20, notably finishing runner-up to Tyler Reddick at Darlington Raceway. The 2012 Cup Series champion has led 156 laps, sixth-most among drivers.

Keselowski described his season to this point as hitting a bunch of base hits. But Keselowski is starving for more, still looking for his first win since May 2024.

“We’re just base-hitting our way through the season so far,” Keselowski said. “I feel like we had a shot to win Darlington, weren’t quite fast enough, so maybe that wasn’t a base hit, that might’ve been a double or a triple with winning both stages. Daytona was very strong for us as well. I look at Bristol this past weekend, that was probably a base hit with finishing 14th. I was a little disappointed with that, I felt like we were better than 14th, and I just didn’t execute as clean of a race as I would have liked to have.

“We’re certainly not making a bunch of mistakes and throwing races away, and I think that’s so important in this [playoff] format. We’re getting accolades for that, with running every lap and finishing every race on the lead lap and not having those bad finishes. But I’m hungry for more than that, and each week is just that opportunity to do so.”

If there’s been a glaring weakness for the No. 6 team, it’s been their performance on Saturday. Keselowski has qualified 21st or worse in five of eight races this season. His two best finishes and points days (Daytona, Darlington) have come when he’s qualified inside the top 10. Keselowski is well aware of the issues in qualifying, determined to turn it around this Sunday at Kansas.

“We’re certainly cognizant of it. I can’t say we’ve found the solution. If we had found the solution, we wouldn’t be talking about it because it would be cured,” Keselowski said. “It’s been difficult for us to get the qualifying piece right. We have a lot of commitment to getting there.

“Kansas, in particular, has been one of my worst qualifying tracks. So, we’ve had a pretty comprehensive discussion about it over the prior weeks. Hopefully, we’ll get on the track and know if we’ve made gains or not.”

Brad Keselowski wants even more from RFK

Ultimately, Keselowski is pleased with the overall state of RFK. Keselowski, Preece, and Chris Buescher are all occupying playoff spots, and do as good a job as anyone in the garage of minimizing mistakes and grinding out finishes.

The next step, Keselowski said, is finding a way to get to Victory Lane more often. RFK has six wins since Keselowski joined the team in 2022, five of them belonging to Buescher. The difference, he said, is raw speed. RFK isn’t quite there yet, Keselowski calling it their “biggest challenge.”

“I think it’s just raw speed,” Keselowski said. “The pit crew on the 17 car is probably first or second every week as one of the best pit crews, and they qualify really well. Just lacking the raw speed to finish races out. That’s probably the biggest challenge there and on top of that, I would say the other two teams are just nipping at the heels of where the 17 is — close but not quite to the same level.

“I see our challenge is just bringing a little more raw speed to the racetrack because everything else I think is great. We’re not crashing out of races, we’re not breaking down. We’re doing a lot of really strong things.”