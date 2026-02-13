Brad Keselowski pitches NASCAR ride to Max Verstappen amid F1 complaints

Frustration with Formula 1’s new generation of cars has sparked an unexpected crossover between one of its biggest stars and a former NASCAR Cup Series champion. It’s taken the form of a public invitation from Brad Keselowski to Max Verstappen.

After the former F1 champion in Verstappen criticized the sport’s upcoming regulations changes, Keselowski jokingly (at least, we think it was tongue-in-cheek) reached out on social media with a direct pitch: “We have a Ford Racing Cup car ready to go,” Keselowski posted. “Feel free to DM when you’re ready Max.”

The comment came in response to Verstappen’s blunt assessment of Formula 1’s 2026 rule changes, which place heavy emphasis on energy management due to a near 50-50 split between combustion and battery power in the new power units. Following testing sessions in Barcelona and Bahrain, Verstappen described the experience as far less enjoyable than previous cars.

“Not a lot of fun, to be honest,” Verstappen said via ESPN, adding the cars feel less like traditional F1 machines and more like “Formula E on steroids.” The four-time world champion explained drivers can no longer run flat-out without harming lap time because of battery depletion, forcing them to constantly manage energy deployment.

For Verstappen, that fundamentally changes the driving experience. He explained more.

“As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out,” Verstappen said, via ESPN. “At the moment, you cannot drive like that.”

The Dutch star has previously suggested he could consider leaving F1 if the racing no longer feels enjoyable. That remark has fueled the playful NASCAR recruitment effort from Keselowski and others, igniting fan speculation about what a crossover might look like.

The idea isn’t entirely far-fetched in the broader motorsports conversation. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also recently weighed in, saying he would welcome Verstappen trying stock cars and believes his talent and work ethic would translate.

“I would love to see Max Verstappen come and try it,” Earnhardt Jr. told Hard Rock Bet. “He is incredible and I think his curiosity and work ethic would play a big role in making him successful.”

While Verstappen emphasized he will still give full effort with Red Bull Racing, he admitted the excitement level is lower under the new rules. He acknowledged the possibility of exploring other racing avenues for enjoyment, but nothing is set in stone, for sure.

For now, Keselowski’s offer remains far-fetched. Still, it underscores a recurring motorsports fascination regarding how elite drivers from different disciplines, like Verstappen, might perform outside their comfort zones in NASCAR.

If Verstappen ever decides he wants to drive flat-out again, NASCAR just publicly left the door open. We’ll see if he ever decides to kick it down.