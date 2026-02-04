Brad Keselowski reacts to replacement driver Corey LaJoie's epic battle in NASCAR Clash LCQ

Brad Keselowski was impressed with what he saw from Corey LaJoie in the NASCAR Clash Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). After the race, Keselowski went to X/Twitter to send LaJoie a message.

“Heck of a race,” Brad Keselowski said. “Nice effort, [Corey LaJoie]. LaJoie drove the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford in the Clash LCQ for Keselowski, who is recovering from a broken right femur suffered in the fall during a ski trip in December. LaJoie needed to finish in the top two of the race, but finished third behind Josh Berry and Austin Cindric.

Trading paint for the final transfer spot! Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance to the main event. Alex Bowman gets the provisional. pic.twitter.com/s0iJE8Rq95 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 4, 2026

After the race, LaJoie reacted to his performance. “It was exciting. It was fun to be in the fight,” LaJoie said of the LCQ race at Bowman Gray. “Haven’t been in a fight like that in a long time.

“So kudos to the 6 team, they’ve had a lot to deal with in the offseason. I know Brad’s watching at home, he’ll be ready to go next week. But it was really cool to get in this 6-car system to knock the rust off. Unfortunately, we’ll be watching the show from the couch, but we’re really prepared, and I feel really good about next week.

Brad Keslowski hopes to be ready for the Daytona 500

Even if Keselowski didn’t suffer the injury, he could not compete at the Clash because he doesn’t have a valid NASCAR driver’s license. “I don’t currently have a valid NASCAR driver’s license,” Keselowski wrote on social media this week. “Scheduled to take the different tests end of the week. Must pass to drive the car at DAYTONA or anywhere else. Big week ahead.”

Keselowski is looking to have a medical evaluation on Thursday and should be ready for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15. “I’m not great, but I’m good,” Keselowski said. “I’m recovering really well. I had a major injury. I’m on a significant rehab plan to be back for the Daytona 500. … I’m now made of titanium in my leg.”

Keselowski is looking to bounce back after finishing 20th in the final Cup Series standings in 2025. LaJoie competed in the Cup Series part-time last year, racing in four events, including the Daytona 500.

