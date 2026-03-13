Brad Keselowski recalls time Brian France saved him from Mike Helton 'butt chewing' amid Denny Hamlin beef

More than a decade later, Brad Keselowski can laugh about one of the more memorable close calls of his early career. A moment when a heated rivalry with Denny Hamlin nearly resulted in a stern lecture from NASCAR leadership.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Keselowski shared a story from 2009 that involved an incident between himself and Hamlin at Phoenix Raceway, and an unexpected assist from then-NASCAR CEO Brian France.

At the time, Keselowski was still climbing the ladder in NASCAR and competing in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, all while trying to break into the Cup Series. His rivalry with Hamlin had already been brewing for months.

“This is Phoenix 2009. Denny and I are beefing pretty hard. I’m not even in the Cup Series at the time. I’m in the Xfinity Series, trying to make my way to the Cup Series,” Keselowski said.

During a late-season race at Phoenix, the tension finally boiled over. After Hamlin nudged past him on a restart, Keselowski retaliated in the next corner.

“I think we’re running like fifth or sixth, and then he’s running right behind me. It’s a restart. He nudges me a little bit, like muscles by me. I went to the next corner and I dumped him,” he explained. “I did, I dumped him.”

The spin didn’t cause major damage, but it did prompt Hamlin to report the incident to NASCAR officials, which quickly led to a meeting request from the sanctioning body: “So when the race was over, he went to NASCAR and basically said something like to Helton, ‘You guys gotta do something about it. That’s ridiculous. He spun me out.’ I get a call from NASCAR and they say, ‘Hey, Sunday morning, our hauler, be there.’”

Alas, Keselowski arrived the next morning expecting a stern reprimand from longtime NASCAR president Mike Helton: “I showed up to the NASCAR hauler Sunday morning. It’s Cup day. I’m driving the car for Roger Penske. That day is one of my first starts for him,” Keselowski elaborated. “So I go sit down and Mr. Helton starts talking. … He’s warming up this conversation to a full butt chewing.”

Just as Helton began working toward the heart of the lecture, the meeting took an unexpected turn: “About that time where he’s warmed up into the, you know, ‘Get your shit straight’ part of the conversation, Brian France opens the door and walks in.”

According to Keselowski, the room, already crowded inside the small NASCAR hauler, fell silent as France entered, grabbed a drink from the refrigerator and listened briefly while Helton continued talking. Then came the moment that completely changed the meeting.

“He just looks at Mike and says, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, are we yelling at Brad right now?’” Keselowski recalled. “Brian looks at Mike and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, don’t yell at him. What he’s doing is awesome.’”

Suddenly caught in the middle of a disagreement between NASCAR’s top officials, Keselowski wasn’t quite sure what to do: “I’m like, now I feel like I’m in a mom and dad fight,” he added. “Mike is like, ‘Gosh, like this isn’t how I wanted this to go,’ and basically just kicks me out of the room.”

Just like that, the expected punishment was over. “I’m like, ‘Did I just get out of that one? Did Brian just do me a solid?’” Keselowski couldn’t believe it.

The former Cup champion said the moment ultimately became one of his favorite memories involving France. While Helton may not have been thrilled at the time, the two eventually moved past the incident.

“Mike and I got over it. I think Mike was really mad. I think that made Mike Helton madder at me,” Keselowski concluded. “Mike and I have a good relationship now. I probably call him once a month. He’s a great dude.”

Looking back, Keselowski knows how different things might have gone without France’s timely interruption. Especially given Helton’s reputation in the NASCAR garage during that era.

“But at that time, it was like, I was 23, 24 years old,” Keselowski stated. “Mike Helton ruled the sport with an iron fist.”