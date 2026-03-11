Brad Keselowski reveals he spent Phoenix plane rides arguing with Joey Logano over new NASCAR points format

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are not on the same page about the new NASCAR points format. On this week’s Dale Jr. Download, Keselowski revealed that he argued with Logano about the format while flying to and from Phoenix.

“I flew back with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, and it’s interesting the different perspectives that just our small group has on the points format,” Brad Keselowski said. “Probably not a surprise, Joey Logano wished we stayed with the old system, and Clint and I spent the majority of two different plane rides back and forth to Phoenix arguing with Joey on why we like this new format.”

For the 2026 season, NASCAR is using a Chase format to determine the Cup Series champion. This means the top 16 drivers in the standings will compete in a 10-race Chase for the title, with the winner determined by the driver with the most points at the end of the final race.

Brad Keselowski never liked NASCAR’s playoff format

In the previous format, NASCAR used a playoff system. In the format, a driver clinched a spot if they won a race in the regular season. The playoffs lasted 10 races, with the bottom four of the top 16 drivers being eliminated after every third race. In the final race, the top four drivers would compete for the championship, and the driver who finished the highest would win the title.

Logano likes the old format because he won three championships in the playoff era. Keselowski is also a Cup Series champion, but he won his title in 2012 when NASCAR had a Chase format.

Keselowski said that he’s a “staunch supporter of the new format” and explained why he never liked the playoffs. He told now-NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell in 2018 that he thought that the playoff format was “killing the sport.” Keselowski then said that after winning multiple races earlier in the year, he did not have the best car in the middle part of the season because his team gave another driver the best car to win a race and earn a spot in the playoffs.

“It didn’t make any sense,” he said. “I’m just running the race, and that’s the deal. You couldn’t even really be mad at the team.”