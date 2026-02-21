Brad Keselowski’s focus has quickly shifted from the chaos of the Daytona 500 and superspeedway racing in Atlanta to the technical challenge awaiting at the Circuit of the Americas next weekend. At the moment, his participation remains uncertain.

Speaking to FOX’s Bob Pockrass, the RFK Racing co-owner confirmed road course specialist Joey Hand will serve as the team’s backup driver for next weekend’s Cup Series event, while Keselowski continues undergoing medical evaluation.

“We’re glad to have him,” Keselowski said. “He’s the Ford reserve driver for all the road courses. He’s won all the big races that you can win across the globe. A great guy too. He’s been very helpful.”

Because Hand is smaller in stature, the team has explored multiple contingency plans depending on how Keselowski feels once the race weekend arrives.

“It is possible,” Keselowski said when asked about starting the race and handing the car over. “We kind of ran through all that, and we’ve got a lot of good options with him.”

The final decision will depend on upcoming medical and physical testing for the former Cup Series champion. He spoke about his status.

“We’ll see how I feel,” Keselowski added. “I’ve got some more tests next week to get through, with medical tests and physical tests, and we’ll probably just see how those go and make a decision on what’s best for the team.”

Alas, the update comes just days after Keselowski was involved in a late-race incident during the Daytona 500. Attempting to make a winning move in the closing moments, he was collected in a crash triggered while battling for the victory. Keselowski finished fifth in the end.

In the aftermath, Keselowski criticized Riley Herbst’s move coming to the line as “one of the dumbest things I have ever seen,” while the 23XI Racing wheelman later responded that emotions ran high in the moment and defended his decision to go for the win.

Now attention will turn to COTA after Atlanta, a road course that typically rewards precision and experience. It can be a little more difficult on a driver recovering from a broken leg in the offseason, but at least those mentioned traits are some that Hand brings as a veteran sports car racer and Ford’s designated reserve driver.

The possibility of a mid-race driver change underscores how uncertain Keselowski’s status remains entering the weekend. For RFK Racing, the goal is simple, per usual, and that’s the fact that they want to be prepared for any scenario.

Whether Keselowski completes the full race or Hand takes the car over, the organization wants to ensure its No. 6 Ford remains competitive, all while prioritizing the driver’s health. If this is what it takes, so be it.