Brad Keselowski singles out biggest points surprise of 2026 NASCAR Cup season ahead of Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski didn’t hesitate when asked about the biggest surprise in the early portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Speaking on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, the RFK Racing co-owner and driver pointed to a name many expected to contend near the top of the standings in Chase Briscoe.

With the series heading into the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Keselowski noted the early points picture includes plenty of surprises. Particularly, the number of established drivers struggling to find early-season momentum. Among them, Briscoe’s slow start stood out the most.

“The Top 16, there’s some surprises in there, for sure. But I’m more surprised that people that aren’t in it,” Keselowski explained. “Ross Chastain. You work your way down, Kyle Busch buried. Cindric is buried. I didn’t realize he was that far back. There’s a lot of guys that have had super tough starts this season.

“Where’s the No. 19 car, Chase Briscoe? I don’t even know where he’s at here. He’s had a terrible start to the year. That one’s probably the biggest surprise.”

Moreover, Keselowski also highlighted the early learning curve for rookie sensation Connor Zilisch. He noted that the jump to the Cup Series can be a harsh adjustment even for drivers who dominated lower levels.

“Zilisch is a little bit of a surprise,” Keselowski added. “He’s had a ‘Welcome to Cup’ start to the season. You know, when you leave a series that you dominate, come to Cup and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is really freaking hard.’ He’s going through that right now.”

Still, Keselowski emphasized that Briscoe’s struggles are particularly notable given how strong he looked at the end of last season. The driver of the No. 19 car closed out 2025 as one of the hottest competitors in the garage, consistently running near the front during the closing stretch of the year.

“But Briscoe, this is a guy that ended the year last year, I don’t know if there was anybody better,” he elaborated. “I know Denny Hamlin dominated Phoenix. I know Kyle Larson ended up winning the championship. But if you sample size, the last 15, 16 races of 2025, Chase Briscoe was the guy.”

Instead, the early portion of 2026 has been plagued by misfortune and mechanical issues: “He has started off this year not the guy,” the former Cup champion said. “Things have not gone his way. It’s not necessarily been his fault. He’s broken down in two races. He hasn’t had a great start for the season.”

Despite the rough beginning, Keselowski believes Briscoe still has plenty of time to recover. It’s particularly possible under NASCAR’s new playoff system, where a strong midseason stretch or a single victory can dramatically reshape the standings.

“What’s going to be really interesting is with this points format, can he work his way in the top 16? Absolutely. No doubt in my mind,” Keselowski predicted. “Can he work his way in the top two or three after having this start to the season? I don’t think so. I don’t think he can.”

With the Cup Series now turning its attention to Las Vegas, Briscoe and several other early-season underperformers will be looking to reverse their fortunes before the playoff picture begins to take shape later in the spring. We’ll see if he can do it.